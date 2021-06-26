Unseasonably cool and wet weekend outlook

Hello everyone,

The hot weather as of late is giving way to much cooler conditions for this weekend, and early next week. Today should see temperatures hovering only in the 70’s and low 80’s, while tomorrow and Monday could be even cooler with numbers holding steady in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. The 80’s should rebound by mid to late week.

Regarding precipitation – isolated thunderstorms will be possible for this afternoon, followed by scattered storms during the evening and overnight hours. The chance of rain looks to continue for tomorrow and Monday. As of this writing, any storm that forms today could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. The tornado threat should be very low. The showers and storms that are expected for tomorrow and Monday should stay below severe limits.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris