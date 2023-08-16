Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. After a seasonal day across the High Plains on Tuesday, temps return to unbearably hot this afternoon. Temps are forecasted to be between 95 to 103 throughout the viewing area this Wednesday. Expect some breezy conditions with sunny skies. Scorching temps look to continue through the remaining week as a copy-and-paste forecast will be in place. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the seven-day forecast as the heat dome returns. Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry with the Climate Prediction Center also keeping our temps above normal for the next two weeks!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas