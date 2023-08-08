Good Tuesday afternoon!

The pleasant 80’s and low 90’s from yesterday will be giving way to near triple-digit heat for today. Sunshine and south winds of 5 to 15 mph will aid temperatures in soaring back into the 90’s and low 100’s. Tomorrow should stay in the very warm upper 80’s to mid 90’s, while the upper 90’s low 100’s could return for Thursday and Friday. The slightly less hot mid to upper 90’s might return over the weekend. Regarding precipitation, there will be a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms for Friday night, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Have a safe, wonderful rest of the week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris