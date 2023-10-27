Hi everyone.

The windy low 80’s from yesterday is giving way to blustery and cooler weather today. With the first of two cold fronts blowing through this morning, temperatures are hovering in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s, this afternoon. Wind speeds are coming down as the day progresses forward, and by this evening, breezes will be light and variable. By early tomorrow morning, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms return with temperatures holding steady in the damp and cool 40’s and 50’s during the afternoon. Sunday will continue the freefall, as an arctic front plows through, with morning lows hovering in the 20’s and low 30’s. Daytime highs will only moderate into the mid to upper 30’s. Wind chills could hover in the frozen 20’s throughout the day! Brrr! Also, scattered rain showers and pockets of light freezing drizzle and flurries will be possible. As of this writing, no accumulations of ice or snow are expected, due to the ground being warm. Nevertheless, drive cautiously in any form of wintry weather.

Monday will start out very cold with morning lows in the 20’s, followed by a return to the 40’s during the afternoon. Halloween should see sunshine and highs in the 50’s, while Wednesday and Thursday ( November 1st and 2nd ), should top out in the low 60’s and low 70’s respectively.

Have a safe and warm weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris