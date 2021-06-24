Eventually turning cooler with increased chances of rain

Hello everyone,

The heatwave looks to continue for today and tomorrow. Under a partly sunny sky with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, temperatures will soar back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s for this afternoon. Amarillo should see a high near 100. Tomorrow will follow suit with numbers in the 90’s, while this weekend could see temperatures falling into the 70’s and low 80’s. Even cooler weather is instore for Monday with a blend of upper 60’s and 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – isolated thunderstorms will be possible for this evening, followed by scattered storms tomorrow. The chance of rain looks to continue over the weekend, and early next week. As of this writing, any storm that forms could pulse strong to occasionally marginally severe with sudden damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of small hail. The tornado threat should be very low. The showers and storms that are expected on Saturday and Sunday should stay below severe limits.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris