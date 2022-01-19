Turning cold for the next few days

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30s and lots of cloud cover to go around for the Panhandle. Temperatures will stay well below average for today as a cold front made its way into the area overnight. Cooler air mass behind it will keep our afternoon temps in the 30s to low 40s. Winds have already increase this morning and gusts will be up to 30 mph for today.

Cooler temperature still expected for Thursday as afternoon temps will be in the low 30s across the entire viewing area. The chance for some snow in place still for tonight for northern counties then making its way into central parts of the Panhandle into Thursday morning. Chance of accumulation remains below half an inch. Expect a slow commute as roads can be slick.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas