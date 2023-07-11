Hi everyone!

Today will turn sunny and much hotter with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring into the 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out near 100. Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and hot with highs ranging from 96 to 107, followed by the 90’s and low 100’s for Thursday and Friday. The 80’s and 90’s could be in place over the upcoming weekend, with a return of possible thunderstorms.

Continue to have a safe, cool, and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris