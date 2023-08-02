Good evening, everyone!

Another hot day in the books for the High Plains. We could expect possible isolated thunderstorms in our northern counties of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our northern counties under the General Thunderstorm risk and a Marginal risk for a bit of SW Kansas. No severe weather is expected today, but some general thunderstorms could have potential to pulse strong to severe. As we wake up tomorrow morning, temps will be mild in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Thursday’s afternoon temperatures will be hot in the upper 90’s and 100’s. We could possibly have an isolated thunderstorm or two in our northwestern counties for Thursday evening. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel