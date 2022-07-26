Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps mostly in the 70s and under a clear sky. Cloud cover will increase slightly this morning leaving us with partly cloudy skies till the noon hours. There will be lots of sunshine for the afternoon with the exception of our northern counties. The dominating high pressure continue to sit across the Lone Star state, therefore triple digit temps this afternoon. Highs will mostly be in the 100’s with a few upper 90’s across the viewing area. There is a stationary front still sitting up north across Oklahoma Panhandle. The front will eventually move into the Texas Panhandle by Thursday. This will bring a relief to the region by the end of the workweek. Rain potential will also increase as we get closer to Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas