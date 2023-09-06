Hi everyone, this afternoon will be sunny and nice, but still very warm with southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures ranging from the upper 80’s northwest to the 90’s elsewhere. Amarillo should top out near 92. Tomorrow will continue to heat up with breezy southwest winds, and highs soaring into a range from 95 to 105. Amarillo could reach close to 102, which would break the old record of 99 from 2021. Friday will continue to be unseasonably hot with highs near 100, while less warm conditions move in for the weekend with numbers in the mid 90’s. But we don’t stop there, the upper 70’s and low 80’s look to be instore for early next week.

Regarding precipitation – our far eastern counties might see a hint of isolated thunderstorms on Thursday evening, followed by widely scattered hit or miss storms for Saturday. The best chances of rain, however, look to move in Sunday PM and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris