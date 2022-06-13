Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 80s. It was a weekend of record temp with temperatures in the triple digits and today will be no exception. Temps will increase into the upper 90s to mid 100s for this afternoon. A dominating ridge pattern continues across the Central Plains giving us hot temps for the next seven days. Conditions for today will be breezy as winds will be up to 25 mph with higher wind gusts. Partly cloudy skies will also take over with some scattered t-showers by this evening moving across the Panhandle. T-showers look to remain in the forecast for the next few days as well. There is only a general chance of t-showers as no severe weather is expected.

Stay hydrated,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas