Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps falling into the low 70s and under a clear sky. It will be a hot July afternoon with forecasted highs across the entire Panhandle reaching 100 degrees. Winds will remain light and cloud cover will increase to the northwest by this evening. There is a chance for some rain for this area with a Marginal risk of severe weather tagged in. Showers will be possible with some embedded thunderstorms that could bring some gusty winds and hail. A cold front will be moving through the region this afternoon and into tomorrow. That will allow for cooler temps for Tuesday afternoon, but even then, remaining in the 90s. The chance of t-showers will continue into Wednesday for parts of the area. Temps on the other hand will fluctuate in the 90s for the next seven days.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas