Triple-digit temps across the Panhandle today, isolated evening storms possible

Good morning folks!

We continue to heat up as we could see record breaking temps this afternoon. Across the viewing area for today we are expected to hit triple-digit temps. A high pressure will continue to build and cover portions West Texas for today as well as a ridge over the area that will both aid in us seeing hot temps. There is a chance for some evening storms once again but this time around our focus will be for the southern part of the Panhandle. As temps heat up for this afternoon, a Heat Advisory will be in place until 8 to 9 p.m.

Another hot day ahead of us for Thursday and Friday then a cold front will swing through on Friday. This system will bring us a greater chance for precipitation as well as cooler temps for the weekend and into the next work week.

Have a great day everyone.

Maria Pasillas