Hello everyone!

Our resent string of triple-digits and record heat could be easing off a little as we kick off the workweek. Today will be sunny and hot with southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures nearing 100 this afternoon. Tomorrow should see highs in the upper 90’s, while Wednesday might stay at or below 95…at least for Amarillo. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will continue to be mostly sunny and hot with numbers in the mid to upper 90’s.

Regarding rainfall – other than a very slight chance of a stray shower across our western counties this evening, thunderstorm chances appear to stay in the slim to none category through the weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris