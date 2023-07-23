Good Sunday afternoon, everyone!

The pleasant weather as of late is giving way to sunny and hotter conditions today. Temperatures look to top out in the mid to upper 90’s this afternoon. Tomorrow will be scorching hot with sunshine, southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs around 102, while Tuesday will continue breezy and hot with temps ranging from 100 to 107. Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and breezy with numbers soaring up to 100, followed by Friday and Saturday easing back into the mid to upper 90’s. As of this writing, no rain is in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris