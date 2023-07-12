Hi everyone!

Today will be another mostly sunny, occasionally breezy, and hot day with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures ranging from 96 to 107. Amarillo should top out near 103. By the way, our record high for today, locally, is 104 from 2020. Tomorrow and Friday will see numbers in the 90’s and low 100’s, while the 80’s and 90’s could become commonplace over the upcoming weekend. Also, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms look to return for tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be ready to go inside, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Continue to have a safe, cool, and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris