Good afternoon, everyone!

A mostly sunny sky will continue with windy southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 102. Tomorrow will be hot with afternoon highs close to 100, while Friday should be less hot with a mix of 80’s and low 90’s. The tolerable 80’s and low 90’s look to stay in place for our first weekend of July, and possibly on Monday. Tuesday (July the 4th), however, could see number back in the mid to upper 90’s. Regarding rain chances, hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible each evening, with slightly better odds of rain from Friday through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay out of the heat, if you can, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris