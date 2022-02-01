Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30s across much of Panhandle. Temps for today will be much cooler than what we saw yesterday due to a cold front that rushed through the area this morning. Behind it expect windy conditions for today. Artic airmass will continue to move in for the next few days with brutal temps and wind chill values in the negative teens for Wednesday and Thursday.

Winter weather still forecasted for the overnight hours into tomorrow. Greatest amount of snow will be possible for SW parts of Kansas with a Winter Storm Warning in place, 5-8″ possible. Following that is a Winter Storm Watch for NE parts of the Panhandle, 4-6″ of snow possible. Lastly, an Advisory left for the remaining area where 3-5″ of snow is expected. Slippery road conditions and blowing snow will be present. Use caution if having to commute Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay warm.

Maria Pasillas