Hi everyone!

Today started out breezy and freezing with temperatures in the teens and low 20’s. Wind chills, however, were hovering in the single digits this morning. Brrr! As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with lighter northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating into the upper 30’s and 40’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 44.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and mild with highs in the 50’s, while Thursday night could see some light snow moving through. Friday will turn sunny, but will be blustery and cool with temperatures in the 30’s and low 40’s. Saturday and Monday could top out close to 50, while Sunday may turn much colder with a chance of light snow.

Stay safe and warm, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris