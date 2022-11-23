Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. We are looking at warmer temps this afternoon than what we saw for Monday and Tuesday. A ridge pattern to zonal flow over the Central Plains continues but a cold front on the way. Today temps will be in the 60’s with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A trough patter with a cut off low will move through the region starting tonight into Thanksgiving weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s and 40’s. Depending on the tracking of the low pressure, we are forecasted to see some moisture in the Panhandle.

Just like any other disturbance, we will keep a close eye on this as we get closer to Thursday. Mixed precipitation and snow will favor western and central parts of the Panhandle with the highest snowfall amount to the southwest. To the east, there will be enough warm air that the moisture may stay in the form of rain. There is a Winter Storm Watch to the S/SW from Thursday evening until Friday evening for hazardous road conditions. Be vigilant this holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas