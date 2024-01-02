Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. It is warmer than Monday due to the heavy cloud cover in the area serving as a blanket. It will be an enjoyable start to 2024 with temps in the ballpark of seasonal once again. Conditions will favor cloudy skies with light winds. By this evening temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Moisture will track its way into the High Plains targeting areas to the far south with some light rain showers. Not much is expected as of right now. We are however looking closely at a round of winter weather possible Thursday and Friday. Rain and snow look to increase as a low-pressure system pushes across the Texas Panhandle. As of this morning, we are looking at a chance of snow across our northern counties and rain to the south. We are monitoring closely as the tracking of this system could change. Additionally, more winter weather is possible Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

