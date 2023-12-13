Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 30s across the High Plains. We are tracking some rain and low visibility as we start off this Wednesday. Allow for some extra time as you make your morning commute. A low pressure will move into the region today and tomorrow bringing more ongoing moisture through the area. Winter weather is forecasted across central and northern parts of the Panhandle. There are a few advisories already in place until Thursday evening. Temps will continue to fall throughout the day so expect temps to be in the low 40’s and 30’s by this afternoon. This system is expect to move out by Friday afternoon leaving us with a warming trend into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas