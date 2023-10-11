Hello everyone!

Plenty of sunshine will be seen today with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 90. By the way, our record high for today is 93 from 2016. Tomorrow and Friday look to be very windy with west winds tomorrow of 20 to 40 mph, and cool north winds of 20 to 45 mph, on Friday. Temperatures will hover in the 80’s tomorrow, and the 60’s for Friday. No rain or snow is expected, but the wildfire danger could be pronounced. Please be very aware of wildfire concerns! The weather will finally settle down for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 60’s and low 70’s for Saturday, and the 70’s and low 80’s on Sunday.

By the way, just a reminder – the annular solar eclipse occurs on Saturday between the hours of 10:17 am to 1:17 pm. For Amarillo and the surrounding area, the eclipse should be spectacular with nearly 85% of the sun being covered by the moon at 11:43 am. Remember not to look directly at the sun unless you have special eyewear on.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris