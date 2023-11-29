Hi everyone,

This afternoon will be partly sunny and mild with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range of upper 50’s to mid 60’s. Amarillo should top out near 64. By tonight, however, a cool front will move through, setting the table for possible rain showers tomorrow.

As of this writing, the chance of rain is 30%, with all showers drifting from southwest to northeast across the combined Panhandles. And, if the atmosphere becomes cold enough overhead, then we could see a rain/snow mix for parts of the area. Any accumulation of snow looks to be very minor with this system. The reason being…surface temperatures will be running in the 40’s.

Friday (December 1), should be sunny with highs near 60, followed by a continuance of 50’s and low 60’s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris