Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory still in place for our southern counties as light ice accumulation will be possible from freezing fog. Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile. This advisory will expire at 9 a.m. Use caution if traveling in this area today. Much needed moisture came through the Panhandle yesterday with Estelline and Vega reporting the highest amount between 4″ to 4.3″. Warmer airmass will begin to move back into the region.

Temps will increase into the 60s and upper 50s starting this weekend. Tracking our next moisture potential as we move into the midweek. More details to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas