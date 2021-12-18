Tracking warmer temps for next week

Good evening, folks!

Temps were below average for today behind a cold front that moved through the region. Highs across the area were mostly in the low 40s. Another chilly morning ahead of us for Sunday with wind chill values in the single digits for our northern counties. However, a warming trend for all of next week. As we progress into Sunday at midday, winds will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

For Christmas Day and for the first day of Winter, temps will remain above average. Temps will be 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal. Windy conditions also expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas