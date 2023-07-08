Good morning, everyone!

We will wake up to some mild temps in the 60’s for 8 a.m. Light winds will be in our favor for this afternoon. Today’s afternoon temps will be ranging from the 70’s to low 90’s throughout the High Plains. We are also tracking a round of late isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. As of this writing, the Storm Prediction Center has us under the Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather tonight. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding will be the main threats. We can continue to track storms for the weekend. We are looking at a break from the rain and storms for the middle of the workweek. Be weather aware this evening. Have a great Saturday morning!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel