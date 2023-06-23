Good evening, everyone!

Some of us woke up to thunderstorms and we can expect some more later on for this evening. The Amarillo/Canyon area could possibly see some thunderstorms this afternoon, as well. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the Slight risk for severe weather. Large hail, flooding, and damaging winds will be the main threats for today. The tornado threat is very low, but not absent. For Saturday morning, we can expect mild temps ranging from the upper-50’s to low 70’s. Sunday’s afternoon temps will be very warm in the 90’s and 100’s. Overall, tomorrow will be a a sunny day with hot temps and breezy winds. We are looking at a break from the rain for the weekend and start of the week. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel