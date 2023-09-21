Hello everyone!

Passing showers and thunderstorms will continue for this afternoon, evening, and overnight. Some of the storms that fire could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, pockets of hail, and heavy downpours. Please stay weather aware, if a thunderstorm is near your location. Seek shelter until it passes by. Temperature-wise, this afternoon will top out in the 80’s and low 90’s.

Tomorrow, the clouds will give way to sunshine early with southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. As a result, temperatures will soar upwards into a range of upper 80’s to mid 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 93. Saturday looks like it will ease back into the 80’s, while Sunday could stay in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. By the way, the autumn season officially begins at 1:50 am on Saturday.

Lastly, as of this writing, no rain is expected over our first weekend of autumn.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris