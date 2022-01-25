Tracking the next round of moisture tonight and into Wednesday

Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the Panhandle. Another day with some breezy conditions as gusts will be up to 25 mph at times by this afternoon. Temperatures will be on the chilly side as we will be running around at 10° below average for this time of year all due to a cold front. 30s and 40s for this afternoon highs across the viewing area. As we progress into tonight, we are going to be watching some light snow moving into our northern counties. This system will eventually move to our northwestern and western counties by tonight and overnight. By Wednesday morning snow will be expanding into central parts of the Panhandle. Then the system will move west to east exiting the region by Wednesday night.

As of right now a concern will be for the Wednesday morning commute as we can see some slippery roadways and some low visibility all times. Take extra time to get to your destination and use caution.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas