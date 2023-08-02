Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s to low 80s across the High Plains. High pressure continues to be parked across southern parts of the country meaning a repeat of the forecast persists. A present ridge pattern is keeping us dry for us here in the Texas Panhandle. Forecast afternoon temps will range between 94 to 104 degrees. Scorching temps will be in the forecast through Friday. By the end of the work week, we are tracking a few disturbances that may enter the Lone Star state meaning cooler temps in the forecast but also some rain potential in the region. The Climate Prediction Center has the 6–10-day outlook precipitation outlook running above normal. The Weather Prediction Center keeping our moisture potential higher across the NE where we could receive up to 0.50″ of rainfall in the next seven days. More details as we get closer into next week.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas