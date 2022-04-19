Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with plenty of cloud cover across the viewing area. Temperatures for today will be back to seasonal in the upper 60s to mid 70s. We are tracking some showers that will be possible as we approach the noon hour. There is a chance for some embedded thunderstorms that will favor the interstate and south. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place with the main threat being gusty winds and some hail. Gusty winds up to 50 mph could be possible and hail up to 1″. Precipitation will move out as we end the day. Then for tonight expect those temperatures to fall into the 50s with a mild start to our Wednesday morning.

The warming trends continue for the next few days as we are still forecasting summer like temperatures for Wednesday through Friday. Our next shot of moisture still forecasted for Friday evening until Saturday morning.

Have a great day

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas