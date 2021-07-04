Tracking storms this Independence Day

Good Sunday morning everyone and Happy Independence Day!

This morning for your July 4th, we will have lows across the region in the 60’s. As we make our way into the afternoon for your Sunday we will have partly cloudy conditions with chances of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening hours. There is the potential for severe weather. With this said, the main concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. We also cannot rule out flash flooding. Highs will be reaching the mid to upper 80’s for your Sunday, July 4th.

As we make our way into the beginning of the work week, expect more isolated storms across the panhandles. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60’s and highs will be in the mid 80’s.