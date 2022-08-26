Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 60’s with slightly humid conditions. We have had some enjoyable temps this weekend as temps have been below seasonal but that looks to change for this weekend. Today we will still see those temps running a couple of degrees shy from seasonal. Rain chances will increase by tonight as a systems moves to the W/NW. Showers will persist into Saturday morning. By Saturday evening, models are tracking more scattered t-showers. As temps return to seasonal for Sunday and Monday, we will still see an isolated chance for some storms. Our next cooldown is forecasted for Tuesday as a cold front will roll into the Panhandle. This will bring us cooler weather but also the consistent rain potential for parts of the area.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas