Good morning, folks!

A pleasant start to our Friday as temps remain in the 60s across most of the Panhandle with a few 50s. Clear conditions are in place this morning and that will continue for today. Still tracking summer-like temps for this afternoon with 80s and 90s as our highs. A Fire Weather Warning until 10 p.m. as west winds are forecasted and a very dry environment. A front will rush through the area this evening and overnight. Expect temps to cooldown into the 70s for this weekend. For Sunday afternoon/evening there is a potential for severe weather. A slight risk already tagged for us in the area for large hail, wind damage and a few tornadoes. Models are forecasting for some scattered storms, and we will continue to update you with the latest here at KAMR Local 4.

For the rest of the seven days, we are also tracking another shot of moisture for the middle of the next workweek. Temps will continue to range from the 70s to 80s.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas