Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the signal digits to the mid 20’s. Cold air mass still in place this morning with winds and chill values to the NE as low as -5. The highs today will range between the 40’s to 50’s. Forecasting much warmer temps over the weekend with some severe weather potential. For Saturday, a chance for a few and brief rain showers will be possible to the S/SE. However, keeping a closer eye on Sunday for those thunderstorms to form. If a dry line develops, we could see some strong storms for our eastern counties but to the west fire danger will also be present. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather to the SE and a slight risk for our eastern counties. As storms begin to organize themselves, they will create a line and move to the east. Our main concern with this system will be damaging winds.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas