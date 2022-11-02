Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s, well above normal for seasonal lows. Partly cloudy skies across the interstate but cloud cover will decrease throughout the day. By this afternoon, temps will increase into the 70’s once again with lots of sunshine and breezy winds. A change in our weather pattern will return tomorrow. A cold front will push through the region on Thursday evening. A slight risk of severe weather for our eastern counties with all hazards possible. The SPC has hail, damaging winds and one or two tornadoes that are not out of the question for that area. Rain accumulations look to favor our eastern counties.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas