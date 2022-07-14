Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with clear skies and temps in the 70s for most of the viewing area. The heat is on as triple-digit temps return to the area this afternoon with dry conditions. Monsoon moisture out in New Mexico could bring a shower to the very far northwest near Clayton this afternoon. Highs for today will range from the upper 90s up to 105. The Palo Duro Canyon will be under an Excessive Heat Watch for this afternoon. Temps in the Canyon could reach up to 110 but a reminder that trails get even hotter. Sunny conditions will be in place with light winds. The ridge pattern will dominate the country with our 8-14 temp outlook from the CPC showing all of us above normal with the exception of the four corners. Overall, for us here in the Panhandle, temps will be in the triple-digits for the next seven days.

Stay hydrated,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas