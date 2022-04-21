Good morning, folks.

Temperatures this morning are well above average as far as our lows as we are sitting in the 50s to low 60s across the area. High for today will be in the 80s and 90s with the possibility of record temperatures in place. There will be plenty of sunshine for this afternoon and the occasional gust at 25 mph. For tonight we are going to be looking at the dry line splitting the Panhandle with an isolated storm or two to the SE. Our severe weather threat for Friday has now been upgraded to an enhanced risk. The main threat continues to be damaging winds and hail, but we cannot rule put an isolated tornado. The timeframe of severe weather looks to be between 4-9 p.m. with showers in the morning. For those not receiving the moisture, there will be a wildfire threat. Additionally, a High Wind Watch in place for Friday as gusts will be up to 65 mph.

Showers once again in the early hours of Saturday. Things look much quieter for Sunday and for the start of the next work week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas