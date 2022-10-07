Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and showers moving through the Texas Panhandle. There are a few embedded thunderstorms to the northeast. Showers will transition to some thunderstorms for tonight. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 60’s behind a cold front. Cooler airmass for Saturday, therefore temps struggling to reach the 60’s in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Monday. A few stray t-showers for Tuesday to the east. Overall, minimal moisture is still expected for the next five days. Temps from Sunday and into Wednesday will be rebounding into the 70s, but already forecasting another front by Thursday!

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas