Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s across most of the Panhandle this morning. Skies are overcast and that will continue through the day. Today will be the start of almost a three day event of moisture. Precipitation will be possible today all through Wednesday in the early hours. There is a slight risk of severe weather to the far SW for the possibility of hail up to 1.5″ and gusts up to 70 mph. A marginal risk of severe weather for everyone else as flooding is expected. Highs for today will run below average once again ranging between the 60s and 70s. Overall, this will be much needed moisture needed across the viewing area.

The low pressure moves out by the middle of the week and temps will increase significantly. Highs by the end of the workweek look to be back in the 90s with even warmer temps for the weekend.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas