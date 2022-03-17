Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 50s as a front continues to move through the viewing area this morning. Winds will increase behind the front with gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Windy to breezy conditions will continue for most of the day. Precipitation will start to make its way into the area from the west. Areas still favored are those along and north of the interstate but a brief shower or two not out of the question to the south. Rain showers will be possible from the noon hour till midnight. Rain will slowly turn to mixed precipitation and snow as we cooldown towards the end of the day. Forecasting for a quarter of precipitation for some areas with less as you make your way south.

Warmer temps as we start the Spring season. Our next round of moisture still on track for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a great St. Patrick’s,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas