Hello everyone!

The umpteenth round of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across Eastern New Mexico. All activity will drift east – northeast, moving into the Combined Panhandles. Early storms will be widely scattered followed by a potent line of cells rumbling eastward and exiting our eastern counties well after midnight. Amarillo may have thunderstorms in the vicinity after 5 pm. As always, stay weather aware if a storm is near your location, and be ready to seek shelter in a substantial shelter. Also, with all of the flooding as of late, remember the ‘turn around, and don’t drown’ rule if driving on flooded roadways.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be in the offing daily, from tomorrow through early next week! Regarding temperatures – with high humidity, cloud cover, and rain – afternoon numbers should stay below normal, running in the 70’s and low 80’s through the upcoming weekend.

Check here for today’s Amarillo, Canyon, and High Plains regional forecast and weather radar.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris