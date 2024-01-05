Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s across the High Plains. Snow winding down in NE parts of the viewing area this morning. Snowfall reports were the highest in our NW counties with Dalhart receiving 5.0″. Additionally, our eastern counties had nice rain with some areas observing 0.75″ and higher! Conditions for today will favor cloudy skies, cold temps and breezy winds. There is the potential for some light snow and flurries overnight and tomorrow across eastern New Mexico and our SW counties. It will be very minimal. What we are focusing on is our next winter storm moving in on Monday. Moisture looks greater than this first storm. Still ironing out the details of the tracking of this storm and how fast it will move through. Stay tuned!

