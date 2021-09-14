Tracking our next weather makers, front may bring evening rain

Good morning, folks!

Another day with hot temperatures as we will increase into the 90s for this afternoon. For this morning temperatures have fallen to the 50s and 60s under clear skies. We are going to be tracking a front that will make its way into the area by the late hours bring us a chance of some precipitation across our northern counties. The rain chances will become for scattered in nature in the late hours. A marginal risk of severe weathers covers the top half of the Panhandle where strong storms could become severe. Gusty winds and small hail a concern.

Overall, seasonal weather by Wednesday as cooler airmass settles behind that front. This will be short-livid as temps rebound into the 90s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas