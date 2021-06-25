Unseasonably cool and wet summer weather will be instore over this weekend

Hello everyone,

The hot weather looks to continue for one more day. Under a partly sunny sky with southerly winds of 5 to 25 mph, temperatures will soar back into the 90’s, along with a few low 100’s for this afternoon. Amarillo should see a high near 95. Tomorrow, however, could see temperatures falling into the 70’s and low 80’s. Even cooler weather is instore for Sunday and Monday with a blend of upper 60’s and 70’s.

Regarding precipitation – isolated thunderstorms will be possible for this afternoon, followed by scattered storms during the evening and overnight hours. The chance of rain looks to continue over the weekend, and early next week. As of this writing, any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden damaging downburst winds, heavy rain, and pockets of hail. The tornado threat should be low. The showers and storms that are expected on Saturday and Sunday should, for the most part, stay below severe limits.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris