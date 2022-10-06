Good morning, folks!

A moderate shower reaching Amarillo this morning. Showers moved through the area yesterday and continue into this Thursday morning across the interstate. Minimal rainfall amounts has fallen with the most moisture reaching south of us and in the Oklahoma Panhandle. High for today will remain below average as we are forecasting 60s and 70s. Cloudy conditions, winds from the north, and rain will all keep us on the cool side for this evening. Another front on the way for Friday and more rain potential. T-Showers will fizzle out as we move into the afternoon today but return by tomorrow in the early hours. The front will move into the region through Friday meaning highs will struggle once again to reach the 70s. For the weekend, tracking slightly warmer temps with a few isolated showers for parts of the area.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas