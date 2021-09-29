Tracking our next cooldown and more rain

Good morning, folks!

Temperature this morning are falling into the 50s and 60s with some light cloud cover. Cloud cover will continue to move out by mid-morning. Temperatures are going to be climbing up into 80s for this afternoon for the majority of the Panhandle. We are tracking our next weather maker as a front will be making its way into the panhandle overnight. For today you can expect some showers to the Northwest for this evening, but as we make a way into the overnight the chance for rain will favor to the Northeast as that front moves in.

By Thursday the front will make its way through across the viewing area. Cooler air mass will settle in behind that front. Expect temperatures to be in the low 70s. Greater chance of rain for the Panhandle will be in place on Friday afternoon.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas