Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps mostly in the 60’s. High for today will continue to run above normal with some areas reaching the upper 90’s this evening. The heat is due to a dominating high pressure out west with a ridge pattern over it. This weather pattern stretches all the way into the Texas Panhandle, giving us those hot temps and sunny skies. We are forecasting and tracking our next weather maker. A cold front is currently moving through Idaho and Montana. This disturbance will change our weather pattern to a trough, meaning some chance of rain and much cooler weather. This system is forecasted for Saturday. Depending on the tracking and timing we could see a change in the forecast. However, as of right now not much of the area will see the rain or receive much. The areas favored for Saturday evening will be to the NW. For Sunday, t-showers continue through the early afternoon hours for central and western parts of the area. Rain amounts look to stay below 0.25″. More detail to come!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas