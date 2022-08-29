Good morning, everyone!

It will be a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the south around 11 mph. The high for today will be around 92 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s range.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather today across much of the panhandle. Severe wind gust, large hail, and localized flooding are potential hazards this afternoon. Storm initiation today could start as early as 2 p.m.

A cold front will also pass through alongside storms this evening. Temperatures will decrease from the Low 90’s to the Mid 80’s by Tuesday, and chances for storms will exist till Wednesday. Storm activity is now less likely next weekend with isolated thunderstorms possible only on Saturday. Though temperatures seem to remain below our seasonal average, staying in the Mid 80’s.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel